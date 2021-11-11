Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Two men detained at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond

Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the...
Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the Virginia War Memorial.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Police detain two men at the Virginia War Memorial’s Veterans Day ceremony in Richmond.

On Nov. 11 after 11 a.m. when the ceremony began, officers noticed a man driving over a sidewalk and around barricades on 2nd Street. The driver then stopped at the base of the amphitheater, which was blocked off due to the ceremony, with a ‘F*** Biden’ sign in the bed of his truck. Police say the sign was ‘highly visible’ to the crowd at the ceremony.

Members of the Capitol Police approached him and asked him to move. The man was identified as Ronald Hedlund, 60, of Glen Allen. Hedlund refused to move.

Due to the ceremony being underway, Capitol Police did not want to cause further distractions, therefore officers remained with Hedlund at his truck until the ceremony ended before taking additional actions.

Hedlund was ticketed for parking in a tow-away zone.

Police also say a man came down out of the amphitheater during the ceremony and jumped in the truck trying to cover the sign with his suit jacket. Police say Carl Grunow, 58, of Chesterfield, was detained by police and was issued a summons for disorderly conduct. The men did not make physical contact with each other, according to police.

Grunow was escorted to his vehicle by police and voluntarily left the area.

“Capitol Police officers made every attempt to de-escalate the matter and allow the ceremony to conclude first without interruption,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the agency’s chief. “We are very sensitive to a person’s right to freely speak their mind, but when they will not work with our attempts to de-escalate matters, we are left with little choice.”

Capitol Police say they are looking more into the actions of Hedlund and will be speaking with the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office about whether additional charges would be filed

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting.
‘It’s real sad’: Police identify man shot, killed on GRTC bus in Richmond
Snowy scenes could be tough to come by across Central Virginia this winter.
Central Virginia’s 2021/2022 winter outlook
The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Dinwiddie.
Police: Driver killed after crossing center line on Route 1, crashing into SUV
Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Newbridge Road that occurred just...
Woman, juvenile male injured in Henrico shooting

Latest News

Federal bill creates additional funding for bridge projects
How the federal infrastructure bill could help the metro-Richmond area
Hanover County
Gov. Northam announces food distributor will invest over $80 million in Hanover County
The Department of Public Works will be holding a hiring event on Nov. 12.
Department of Public Works to hold hiring event this week
Traffic alert
Boulevard Bridge back open after water main break