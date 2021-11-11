Healthcare Pros
Thursday Forecast: Another warm and dry November Day

Showers likely tonight
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Day 4 of 70° readings looking likely today with showers arriving tonight

Thursday: Partly sunny with showers arriving at night and overnight. Highs in the low 70s. (Late Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Scattered showers likely during the early morning then clearing for midday/afternoon. Rain totals around 1/4 inch. Lows around 60., high around 70. (AM Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and seasonable. BREEZY. DRY WEATHER FOR THE MARATHON/HALF MARATHON/8K. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. Light winds at sunrise then a Westerly breeze by midday. 10-15 winds with gusts to 20mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

