Thursday Forecast: Another warm and dry November Day

Thursday: Partly sunny with showers arriving at night and overnight. Highs in the low 70s. (Late Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Scattered showers likely during the early morning then clearing for midday/afternoon. Rain totals around 1/4 inch. Lows around 60., high around 70. (AM Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and seasonable. BREEZY. DRY WEATHER FOR THE MARATHON/HALF MARATHON/8K. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. Light winds at sunrise then a Westerly breeze by midday. 10-15 winds with gusts to 20mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

