Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Sen. Tim Kaine speaks at Fishburne Military School Veterans Day Ceremony

Cadets at Fishburne Military School hold Veterans Day ceremony.
Cadets at Fishburne Military School hold Veterans Day ceremony.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Cadets at Fishburne Military School, the oldest military academy in the commonwealth, are honoring military members in Virginia and across the nation this Veterans Day.

“A veteran to me is someone who’s given the ultimate sacrifice so we can have the freedom we do today. Most veterans don’t feel like a hero, or that they have done enough, but you have, and for that I thank you,” said Cadet Jarvis of Fishburne Military School.

While hearing the names of Fishburne alumni who were killed in action during their military service, cadets placed small American flags in the school’s courtyard.

For young cadets, this is the first Veterans Day they have celebrated when the United State has not been at war.

During the ceremony, Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson recalled his childhood growing up in a military family, as well as his service in the U.S. Army.

Senator Tim Kaine, who serves as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke about his work with veterans and their families across the commonwealth. He reminded people that veterans’ service does not stop once they are out of the military.

“Millions of veterans in this country, they serve every day, using the unique life experiences they had growing up and working in units with people from all over the country, people of all kinds, and then modeling that kind of compassion and comradery in the communities where they go and live and continue to serve,” Kaine said.

This ceremony not only honored all veterans, but also honored the founder of Fishburne Military School, Professor James A. Fishburne, who died November 11, 1921.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting.
‘It’s real sad’: Police identify man shot, killed on GRTC bus in Richmond
Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the...
Two men detained at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
Snowy scenes could be tough to come by across Central Virginia this winter.
Central Virginia’s 2021/2022 winter outlook
The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Dinwiddie.
Police: Driver killed after crossing center line on Route 1, crashing into SUV

Latest News

Two men ticketed after 'Free Speech' argument at Virginia War Memorial
Two men ticketed after 'Free Speech' argument at Virginia War Memorial
Hopewell Schools addresses next steps to enhance security measures, prevention efforts.
Hopewell superintendent addresses next steps after guns found in schools, social media threat
Busch Gardens Christmas Town
Christmas Town returns to Busch Gardens this weekend
A child getting the COVID vaccine.
Advice for 11-year-olds seeking COVID vaccine
Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Legal Aid Justice Center receives $10 million gift