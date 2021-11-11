Renovated house in Henrico caught on fire overnight

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A renovated house was caught on fire overnight in Henrico.

On Nov. 11 at 3:32 a.m., Henrico Fire responded to the 13000 block of Carriage Pond Court for a structure fire. After arriving on the scene, crews could see the fire coming through the roof of the house.

Henrico fire (Henrico Fire)

Neighbors say the house was being renovated and that they did not believe anyone was in the house. No injuries were reported.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

