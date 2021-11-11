Powhatan man safely located after last seen walking away from home

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was last seen walking away from his home on Wednesday afternoon has been safely located.

Cecil Jordan, 79, was last seen walking away from his home in the 3000 block of Goff Court around 4 p.m.

After being located, the senior alert for his disappearance has been canceled.

