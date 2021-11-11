Healthcare Pros
Petersburg school leaders to discuss program offering alternative punishment to short-term suspension

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Petersburg will be holding a special school board meeting to discuss a new program that would be an alternative punishment to short-term out-of-school suspension.

Students in the program will be marked present, receive credit for schoolwork that is completed and will not have an out-of-school suspension noted on their school record.

Agenda documents say this program will be created to help keep kids in school.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Petersburg High School cafeteria.

