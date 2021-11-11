Packet pickup begins for those participating in Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Those who are participating in the Richmond Marathon this weekend can start picking up their packets.

Packet pickup begins on Nov. 11 at the Richmond Raceway.

You can get your packets at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 or from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 12.

