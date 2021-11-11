Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains at 5.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,500 coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 941,371 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 11, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Thursday, 1,588 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,294 deaths have been reported, with 69 deaths reported in 24 hours.

Currently, there are 854 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate remains at 5.5%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,427 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 91,756 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,145,595 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 40,336 cases, 1,200 hospitalizations, 557 deaths

Henrico: 34,908 cases, 1,257 hospitalizations, 727 deaths

Richmond: 24,396 cases, 951 hospitalizations, 359 deaths

Hanover: 12,041 cases, 368 hospitalizations, 198 deaths

Petersburg: 5,088 cases, 199 hospitalizations, 104 deaths

Goochland: 2,045 cases, 71 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

