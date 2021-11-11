Organizations host drive-thru recycling event for RVA Recycles Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Michael and Son Services and Keep Virginia Beautiful have partnered to host a drive-thru recycling event for RVA Recycles Day.

The event will be on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1407 Cummings Road, Richmond.

ProShred Richmond, Goodwill of Central Virginia & Coastal Virginia, TFC Recycling and Soles4Souls are also helping out to collect electronics, recyclables, shoes, and clothing donations.

Michael & Son Services said the following will also be accepted: grocery bags, bread bags, case overwrap, dry cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, ice bags, wood pellet bags, ziplock & other re-sealable bags, produce bags, bubble wrap, salt bags and cereal bags.

