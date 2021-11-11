News to Know for Nov. 11: Veterans Day in central Va.; Petersburg casino plans; New COVID-19 dashboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Veterans Day! Take a look at our top stories including what Veterans Day ceremonies are happening around the area!

Warm, Dry Day

Day 4 of 70° readings looking likely today with showers arriving tonight.

Today will be partly sunny with showers arriving at night and overnight. Highs in the low 70s.

Missing Powhatan Man

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was last seen walking away from his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Cecil Jordan, 79, was last seen walking away from his home in the 3000 block of Goff Court around 4 p.m.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a light blue short-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-598-5656.

Water Main Break

Boulevard Bridge is closed due to a water line break in Richmond.

A release said the bridge is closed until further notice and traffic control signs will be in place.

Drivers should use an alternate route until the bridge reopens.

Virginia War Memorial Veterans Day Event

The Virginia War Memorial will be hosting this year’s Veteran’s Day Ceremony and will open a new exhibit to the public this Veterans Day honoring Virginia heroes.

“Who They Were: Lives Worth Remembering” will officially open on Nov. 11 following the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony. The ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. the same day.

The ceremony will be held at the Heilman Amphitheater. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors at the Veterans Hall in the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion.

A new exhibit called, “Who They Were: Lives Worth Remembering” will officially open on Nov. 11 following the ceremony.

More Veterans Day Events

There will be other Veterans Day events held around the central Virginia region as well.

Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Hanover will be hosting ceremonies on Nov. 11.

For a list of when and where those events will take place, click here.

Casino In Petersburg

There are new aspirations for the Urban One Casino that Richmonders voted down during this month’s election.

Now, some leaders in Petersburg have their eyes on the project, and they’re already making moves to get it to come to their city.

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham says he’s already met with an official with Radio One to show off potential development sites, including an area off Wagner Road.

The General Assembly and the governor would have to agree to give Petersburg a gaming license to make this happen.

New COVID-19 Dashboard

The Virginia Department of Health has added COVID-19 vaccination information for children ages 5-11 on its dashboard.

New information can be found under the vaccination information under the demographics tab.

The dashboard, which is updated daily, also gives total vaccinations and percentages for other age groups. There are about 723,000 children ages 5-11 who are eligible for the vaccination. As of Nov. 10, 35,227 children have received their first dose.

For more information, click here.

Henrico To Discuss COVID-19 Screening & Testing

School leaders in Henrico will discuss funding for COVID-19 testing in schools during a work session today.

The board will review more than $1.1 million in grant funding that would support testing through the Virginia School Screening Testing For Assurance Program (VISSTA).

The program aims to catch cases early and stop further transmission. It also makes tests available to any students or staff members who want to take one.

Screening for high school sports starts on Nov. 15, while tests for middle school winter athletes will start on Nov. 29.

Street Closures For Marathon

Ahead of the Richmond Marathon on Nov. 13, multiple roads and thoroughfares will be closed.

Richmond Police says there will be several no parking areas that will go into effect starting at 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Some closures will remain in effect until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday - roads may re-open sooner depending on the circumstances.

Police advise drivers that vehicles that are illegally parked will be towed starting at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

Packet Pickups Begin

Those who are participating in the Richmond Marathon this weekend can start picking up their packets.

Packet pickup begins on Nov. 11 at the Richmond Raceway.

You can get your packets at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 or from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 12.

