Legal Aid Justice Center receives $10 million gift

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Legal Aid Justice Center just received a $10 million dollar gift from philanthropist Sonjia Smith.

Over the past six months, the center has asked community members to share their input on where the money should go.

Executive Director Angela Ciolfi said so far, community members have requested an expansion of services across the commonwealth.

“We expect to spend the gift over the next five or six or seven years, and we think that some of that will go to support our existing work, and some of that will go to launch service to a new area like Hampton Roads,” Ciolfi said.

The Legal Aid Justice Center says it will continue to meet with different organizations across the commonwealth to plan out how the funds are used.

