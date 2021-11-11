Large number of officers called to Chamberlayne Avenue Thursday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There was a large police presence on Richmond’s North Side Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a shooting shortly after 5 p.m.

Officers are investigating. Police have not said if there were any victims or not.

NBC12 is working on learning more.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.