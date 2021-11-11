Healthcare Pros
Large number of officers called to Chamberlayne Avenue Thursday afternoon

Police are investigating.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There was a large police presence on Richmond’s North Side Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a shooting shortly after 5 p.m.

Officers are investigating. Police have not said if there were any victims or not.

NBC12 is working on learning more.

