Island Shrimp Co. opening second location at Rocketts Landing

Island Shrimp Co.
Island Shrimp Co.(HOUSEpitality Family)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Island Shrimp Co. is adding a second location at Rocketts Landing in Richmond.

The new restaurant will open in March 2022 in the space that used to house the Conch Republic. It is located next to The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing.

The first Island Shrimp Co. opened in the Chesterfield Towne Center in 2019.

“We’re looking forward to adding another HOUSEpitality Family concept at Rocketts Landing, an area that has been special to us since we opened The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing in 2009,” said Kevin Healy, owner of HOUSEpitality Family restaurant group, in a release. “At the time, The Boathouse was the first restaurant to utilize the riverfront location along the James and our whole team is excited that the second location of Island Shrimp Co. will be right on the water.”

Island Shrimp Co. is hiring for several positions. Those interested in applying can click here.

