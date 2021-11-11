Henrico school leaders to discuss COVID-19 screening, testing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Henrico will discuss funding for COVID-19 testing in schools during a work session today.

The board will review more than $1.1 million in grant funding that would support testing through the Virginia School Screening Testing For Assurance Program (VISSTA).

The program aims to catch cases early and stop further transmission. It also makes tests available to any students or staff members who want to take one.

The district is now requiring all winter sports athletes and coaches who are not vaccinated to be tested weekly.

Screening for high school sports starts on Nov. 15, while tests for middle school winter athletes will start on Nov. 29.

