Gov. Northam announces food distributor will invest over $80 million in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced Performance Food Group Company, a leading food distributor, will invest $80.2 million to open a regional sales and distribution center in Hanover County.

Performance Food Group has more than 150 across the country. It also has one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America, distributing to more than 300,000 locations which include:

Independent and chain restaurants

Businesses

Schools

Healthcare facilities

Vending and office coffee service distributors

Big box retailers

Theaters

Convenience stores

“This new facility will be instrumental in advancing Virginia’s fast-growing supply chain management and logistics industries,” said Governor Northam. “Performance Food Group’s significant investment in Hanover County and growing presence in Virginia is a testament to our strong business climate, robust infrastructure, and top-notch talent. We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes from this project’s investment and job creation.”

The company will build a 325,000-square-foot facility in Ashland and will create 125 new jobs.

