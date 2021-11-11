Deputies search for man last seen walking away from home

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was last seen walking away from his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Cecil Jordan, 79, was last seen walking away from his home in the 3000 block of Goff Court around 4 p.m.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a light blue short-sleeve shirt.

Deputies said he may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-598-5656.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.