Deputies search for man last seen walking away from home

Cecil Jordan
Cecil Jordan(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was last seen walking away from his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Cecil Jordan, 79, was last seen walking away from his home in the 3000 block of Goff Court around 4 p.m.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a light blue short-sleeve shirt.

Deputies said he may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-598-5656.

