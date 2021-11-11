Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Deputies: Man arrested following chase that was ‘like a game of Frogger’

Dorian Murphy
Dorian Murphy(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a foot chase.

Deputies were called on Nov. 10 around 11:30 a.m. to the Wawa along Garrisonville Road for a solicitor on the property.

“Upon asking the solicitor for his name, it was clear the subject was attempting to hoodwink the sergeant with false information,” a release said.

Stafford Sgt. Assur told the man he was under arrest for trespassing and soliciting without a permit. Deputies said that’s when the man started to walk away, and a chase began.

The chase went across “Salisbury Drive, through the Wells Fargo parking lot and across Garrisonville Road like a game of Frogger.” The chase continued past Chipotle, Stafford Market Place, and the parking lot of Applebee’s

“When the subject squared up toward the Sergeant, an application of OC spray ended the escape attempt. Oddly enough, Sgt. Assur was able to wear his department-issued hat throughout the chase, while the offender lost both of his shoes,” a release said.

The suspect, identified as Dorian Murphy, 23, also had a warrant from Prince William County.

He was also charged with trespassing, identity fraud, false identification, obstruction of justice and loitering.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting.
‘It’s real sad’: Police identify man shot, killed on GRTC bus in Richmond
Snowy scenes could be tough to come by across Central Virginia this winter.
Central Virginia’s 2021/2022 winter outlook
The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Dinwiddie.
Police: Driver killed after crossing center line on Route 1, crashing into SUV
Cecil Jordan
Powhatan man safely located after last seen walking away from home

Latest News

To help celebrate Veterans Day, Virginia’s first veteran service center opened in Richmond.
Virginia’s first veteran service center opens in Richmond
Hard cider
Virginia Cider Week returns
Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the...
Two men detained at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
Federal bill creates additional funding for bridge projects
How the federal infrastructure bill could help the metro-Richmond area