Deputies: Man arrested following chase that was ‘like a game of Frogger’

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a foot chase.

Deputies were called on Nov. 10 around 11:30 a.m. to the Wawa along Garrisonville Road for a solicitor on the property.

“Upon asking the solicitor for his name, it was clear the subject was attempting to hoodwink the sergeant with false information,” a release said.

Stafford Sgt. Assur told the man he was under arrest for trespassing and soliciting without a permit. Deputies said that’s when the man started to walk away, and a chase began.

The chase went across “Salisbury Drive, through the Wells Fargo parking lot and across Garrisonville Road like a game of Frogger.” The chase continued past Chipotle, Stafford Market Place, and the parking lot of Applebee’s

“When the subject squared up toward the Sergeant, an application of OC spray ended the escape attempt. Oddly enough, Sgt. Assur was able to wear his department-issued hat throughout the chase, while the offender lost both of his shoes,” a release said.

The suspect, identified as Dorian Murphy, 23, also had a warrant from Prince William County.

He was also charged with trespassing, identity fraud, false identification, obstruction of justice and loitering.

