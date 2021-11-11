Department of Public Works to hold hiring event this week

Healthcare Pros
The Department of Public Works will be holding a hiring event on Nov. 12.
The Department of Public Works will be holding a hiring event on Nov. 12.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Public Works will be holding a hiring event on Nov. 12.

Over 60 positions are open including:

  • Equipment Operator
  • Refuse Truck Operator
  • Refuse Collector
  • Maintenance Worker

Guests who are arriving at the event must sign in at the registration table and will receive instructions on what to do next. There will be laptops and staff available on-site to help in case you need to complete a job application.

Masks are required and must be worn at all times while inside the building. You also must have a valid driver’s license/CDL or photo I.D. required for the interview.

The event will take place on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Main Street Station located at 1500 East Main Street on the first floor.

For more information and to apply, click here.

