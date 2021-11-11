Crews battle massive fire at home under construction
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in Spotsylvania battled a massive fire at a house under construction.
Crews responded to the fire located on Pigeon Cove Lane. When they arrived on the scene, they could see flames throughout the residence.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
