Crews battle massive fire at home under construction

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in Spotsylvania battled a massive fire at a house under construction.

Crews responded to the fire located on Pigeon Cove Lane. When they arrived on the scene, they could see flames throughout the residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management)

No injuries were reported. (Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management)

