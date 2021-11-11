Healthcare Pros
Crews battle massive fire at home under construction

Crews responded to the fire located on Pigeon Cove Lane.
Crews responded to the fire located on Pigeon Cove Lane.(Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in Spotsylvania battled a massive fire at a house under construction.

Crews responded to the fire located on Pigeon Cove Lane. When they arrived on the scene, they could see flames throughout the residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.(Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management)
No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported. (Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management)

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

