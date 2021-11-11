Healthcare Pros
Clean Harbors/Safety Kleen to host free hiring event in Prince George

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clean Harbors/Safety Kleen in Prince George County will be hosting a free hiring event.

Clean Harbors/ Safety Kleen is hiring General Laborers with pay rates starting at $17 per hour.

This event is to help provide employment opportunities and other resources.

The event will take place at Clean Harbors/Safety Kleen on 7545 Harvest Road from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Nov. 11.

