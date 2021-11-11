Healthcare Pros
City leaders move forward with pay study for Richmond Police & Fire Department

Richmond City Council meeting.
Richmond City Council meeting.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City leaders are moving forward with a $100,000 study that would bolster pay for police and fire by next summer.

The Richmond Coalition of Police says the current pay plan is broken and is causing the department to lose officers, which they say is putting public safety in jeopardy.

On Nov. 8, the city council voted to adopt a proposal to begin the study that will look at bringing current employee salaries up to date with the market.

It will be funded by money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

