WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The tree is being trimmed, and the light hung as Christmas Town returns to Busch Gardens this weekend!

The fan-favorite holiday event opens on Nov. 12 with one of the largest light shows in North America.

Some new special events and performances include Celtic Fyre®: A Christmas Celebration, Up on the Haus Top, Unto Us, a holiday scavenger hunt and the North Pole Nightcap Bar.

Guests can also enjoy favorites such as Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Town Express and ‘Twas that Night ice skating show.

“Christmas Town is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to create unforgettable memories in an incredible park setting and we are thrilled to feature its full, park-wide return this year,” said park President Kevin Lembke. “With more than ten million lights and all new shows, 2021 promises to be our best holiday celebration ever. From the meticulously decorated trees to the beautifully choreographed new shows, this year’s Christmas Town gives us all a reason to celebrate the season again with friends and family. Not even Scrooge himself will be able to resist joining in on the festive holiday cheer.”

The event will run on specific dates through Jan. 2, 2022.

For more information and tickets, click here.

