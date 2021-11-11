Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Christmas Town returns to Busch Gardens this weekend

Busch Gardens Christmas Town
Busch Gardens Christmas Town(Busch Gardens, Williamsburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The tree is being trimmed, and the light hung as Christmas Town returns to Busch Gardens this weekend!

The fan-favorite holiday event opens on Nov. 12 with one of the largest light shows in North America.

Some new special events and performances include Celtic Fyre®: A Christmas Celebration, Up on the Haus Top, Unto Us, a holiday scavenger hunt and the North Pole Nightcap Bar.

Guests can also enjoy favorites such as Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Town Express and ‘Twas that Night ice skating show.

“Christmas Town is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to create unforgettable memories in an incredible park setting and we are thrilled to feature its full, park-wide return this year,” said park President Kevin Lembke. “With more than ten million lights and all new shows, 2021 promises to be our best holiday celebration ever. From the meticulously decorated trees to the beautifully choreographed new shows, this year’s Christmas Town gives us all a reason to celebrate the season again with friends and family.  Not even Scrooge himself will be able to resist joining in on the festive holiday cheer.”

The event will run on specific dates through Jan. 2, 2022.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting.
‘It’s real sad’: Police identify man shot, killed on GRTC bus in Richmond
Snowy scenes could be tough to come by across Central Virginia this winter.
Central Virginia’s 2021/2022 winter outlook
The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Dinwiddie.
Police: Driver killed after crossing center line on Route 1, crashing into SUV
Cecil Jordan
Powhatan man safely located after last seen walking away from home

Latest News

Serious runners are always looking for a “Goldilocks” forecast.
2021 Richmond Marathon Forecast
Recycling
Organizations host drive-thru recycling event for RVA Recycles Day
Island Shrimp Co.
Island Shrimp Co. opening second location at Rocketts Landing
Virginia War Memorial
‘We have to honor our veterans’: Hundreds gather for Veterans Day Ceremony as new exhibit is unveiled