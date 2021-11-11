Arrest made in shooting of teenage boy in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police an arrest has been made in the shooting of a teenage boy.

Officers were called on Nov. 11 shortly after 4:15 p.m. to the 4800 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a teenage boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and use of a fire arm and commission of a felony.

