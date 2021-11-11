Arrest made in shooting of teenage boy in Richmond
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police an arrest has been made in the shooting of a teenage boy.
Officers were called on Nov. 11 shortly after 4:15 p.m. to the 4800 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a shooting.
At the scene, police found a teenage boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and use of a fire arm and commission of a felony.
