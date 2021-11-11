Healthcare Pros
Annual Giving Heart Community Feast to shift to take-out Thanksgiving meals

By Riley Wyant
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast is a free event for Greater Richmond Metropolitan Area. This year, the dinner will be take-out style due to COVID-19. The Giving Heart shifted to this to-go format in 2020.

You can either walk in and get your hot meal to-go, or you can sign up ahead of time for curbside pick-up. A limited number of vegan meals are also available while they last. It all takes place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’ve bumped up the meals this year,” The Giving Heart Executive Director Vicki Neilson said. “We’re serving 4,000 meals.”

Neilson is the one of the many volunteers behind the annual community feast. It is typically in person, bringing people from all walks of life to the table.

“We knew that there was a need, we knew that we couldn’t have it the way we always did it,” Neilson said. “But we did not want to say, ‘I’m sorry we can’t do anything.’”

That is why they are doing a take-out format this year in order to serve folks who are homeless or cannot afford a Thanksgiving meal.

Neilson says the feast is not only for the needy. Anyone who wants to break bread is welcome to come by.

She also says she is not the only one who wishes they could have it in person, so everyone could sit down and share the meal together.

“I hear it over and over,” she said. “I hear it from the volunteers that say, ‘I really wish you could do it like this; I miss that.”

This year, The Giving Heart is taking it a step further by including those elderly folks who may not be able to make it out of the house.

“We’ve identified several senior complexes around town, and we have volunteers that will be bringing some meals to them,” Neilson said.

The Giving Heart will also donate blankets, hats, gloves, toiletries and other items for those in need.

Donations are still being accepted. You can download the donation needs and collection flier to learn more.

