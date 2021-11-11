Amber Alert: 1-year-old boy still missing; stolen SUV he was riding in found in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) - An Atlanta-area baby is still missing despite the recovery of a stolen SUV in which he was last seen.

One-year-old Blaise Barnett of Clarkston is the subject of an Amber Alert.

His parents said they were unloading their vehicle in front of their home, stepping inside for mere seconds, when someone stole the SUV with their son inside.

“Just bring him back at this point,” said Deonna Bray, the boy’s mother. “We got the car. Like, we just want him. Thank you for dropping the car off, but now we need the most important thing, my baby.”

Bray is leaning on the support of her family, who has been by her side all day, as they desperately search for Blaise.

“Please, open your door. You’re not going to get in trouble,” Bray said. “No charges, just open your doors. If you have him, if you kept him safe, just please, I will thank you for that, but please let me get him.”

It was around 1 a.m. Wednesday when Blaise’s dad had the SUV parked in their complex in Clarkston.

He took groceries and his nephew inside, leaving the keys in the cupholder and Blaise in his car seat.

This surveillance video from a business shows the car take off.

Blaise’s father said he believes it was a teenage boy he saw jump into the Ford Explorer

Hours later, the SUV was found about two miles away at the Brannon Hill condo complex. Neither Blaise nor his car seat were with it.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now processing the SUV for evidence.

“It’s very concerning with us. That is why it’s our top priority to locate this juvenile,” Clarkston Police Sgt. Dustin Bulcher said.

Police and the family have spent the day urgently searching the area but need someone with information to come forward, with every passing minute making the search more and more desperate.

“We don’t have anything coming in. That’s why we’re asking the public’s help. Help us locate Blaise,” Bulcher said.

Blaise was last seen in a green tank top with a dinosaur print. He was wearing a diaper and wrapped in a blanket.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.