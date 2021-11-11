Advice for 11-year-olds seeking COVID vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Vaccines for kids 5-11 are widely available now, but if you have a kid who is 11 and about to turn 12, what should you do? Get the smaller dose sooner, or wait for a birthday and get the bigger dose?

Parents wishing to vaccinate 5-11-year-old children have started to see an increase in opportunities. But if you have an 11-year-old, you’re in a unique position, and what if your kid changes ages between the two-dose shots?

The Virginia Department of Health said the short answer is prioritizing getting the vaccine sooner rather than getting the larger adult dose.

Get the dose recommended for your child on the day of the shot, whatever age that is.

However, the FDA guidance does allow for some flexibility.

A spokesperson with the VDH said it’s OK for kids to get the 5-11-year-old shot for the first dose and the 12+ shot for their second dose if they have a birthday in between.

It’s also OK for them to get two 5-11-year-old shots or two 12+ shots as long as their birthday is between doses.

