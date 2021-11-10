Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Woman, juvenile male injured in Henrico shooting

Police are investigating
Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Newbridge Road that occurred just...
Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Newbridge Road that occurred just before 12 p.m.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say one woman and one juvenile male have been shot.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Newbridge Road that occurred just before 12 p.m.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should call Henrico Police.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Snowy scenes could be tough to come by across Central Virginia this winter.
Central Virginia’s 2021/2022 winter outlook
Police responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting.
Police: Man fatally shot on GRTC bus in Richmond
New test scores are shedding light on how the pandemic and virtual learning impacted student...
RPS changes course on vaccine mandate, discovers large number of students performing below grade level
Robert Barry Hairston Friday
Chesterfield man arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges involving minor
Bryce S. Carter, 32, of Smithfield Va has been charged with attempted murder, assault on a law...
Driver who hit Virginia State Police trooper, motorcyclist on I-95 identified

Latest News

The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
The tables will be delivered to 23 elementary schools and will be used as outdoor seating for...
Over a hundred picnic tables delivered to Richmond schools, more to come
The deck includes 400 wide spaces, an elevator, high ceilings and parking on level grades.
Science Museum of Virginia completes construction on new parking deck
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Police identify 20-year-old killed in deadly crash on Downing Bridge