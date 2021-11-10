Woman, juvenile male injured in Henrico shooting
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say one woman and one juvenile male have been shot.
Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Newbridge Road that occurred just before 12 p.m.
The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information should call Henrico Police.
