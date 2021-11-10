Healthcare Pros
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant again

By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above average temperatures the next couple days before Thursday night/Friday morning rain showers.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with showers arriving at night and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Evening Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: A few early morning showers. Rain around 1/4 inch. Dry for most of the day! Temperatures drop quickly during the afternoon. Lows in the upper 50s, morning highs in the upper 60s, dropping into the 50s in the afternoon. (Early AM Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and much cooler. WEATHER FOR THE MARATHON/HALF MARATHON/8K. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. A breeze from the north around 10mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Forecast: Beautiful again on Wednesday
