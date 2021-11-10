Healthcare Pros
Police: Driver killed after crossing center line on Route 1, crashing into SUV

Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Dinwiddie.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a driver was killed after crossing the center line and crashing into another vehicle in Dinwiddie.

Troopers responded to the crash on Route 1 near Franklin Street around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

According to the investigation, 43-year-old William W. Broske III of Mechanicsville was driving a Toyota Camry south on Route 1. For an unknown reason, Broske crossed the centerline and struck an SUV traveling in the northbound lane.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital.

Broske later died of his injuries. The other driver is being treated for injuries but is expected to survive.

Police say neither driver was wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

