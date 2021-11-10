Police: Driver killed after crossing center line on Route 1, crashing into SUV

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a driver was killed after crossing the center line and crashing into another vehicle in Dinwiddie.

Troopers responded to the crash on Route 1 near Franklin Street around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

According to the investigation, 43-year-old William W. Broske III of Mechanicsville was driving a Toyota Camry south on Route 1. For an unknown reason, Broske crossed the centerline and struck an SUV traveling in the northbound lane.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital.

Broske later died of his injuries. The other driver is being treated for injuries but is expected to survive.

Police say neither driver was wearing seatbelts.

