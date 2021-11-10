UVA pushes back COVID-19 vaccination deadline for employees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People working at the University of Virginia now have more time to get their COVID-19 shot.

The university moved the deadline from December 8 to January 4. This new deadline aligns with one set by President Joe Biden’s administration.

UVA announced a vaccine mandate for all employees last month. It says anyone who does not comply will face disciplinary action, which could include unpaid leave or termination.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.