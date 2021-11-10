Healthcare Pros
Science Museum of Virginia completes construction on new parking deck

The deck includes 400 wide spaces, an elevator, high ceilings and parking on level grades.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Science Museum of Virginia announced the completion of its four-level parking deck.

Construction took a little over a year to complete. Community members will not be able to enter the deck overnight.

In the upcoming months, the museum will be adding six electric vehicle charging stations to the deck, expanding the number on campus to eight. The new stations are sponsored by CarMax.

