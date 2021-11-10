Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

School board: Libraries to remove ‘sexually explicit’ books

(File image courtesy WHSV)
(File image courtesy WHSV)(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board directed staff to remove books with “sexually explicit” material from libraries after a parent raised concerns at Monday’s meeting about books available through a school’s digital library app.

The Free-Lance star reports the Spotsylvania County School Board also directed staff to report how many books are removed at a special meeting next week.

The board voted 6–0 to order the removal, with one member not in attendance.

Two board members, Rabih Abuismail and Kirk Twigg, said they’d like to see the removed books burned.

The board also requested a report next week on how books are selected for digital and hard copy library collections and indicated that it will consider a division-wide library audit.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting.
‘It’s real sad’: Police identify man shot, killed on GRTC bus in Richmond
Snowy scenes could be tough to come by across Central Virginia this winter.
Central Virginia’s 2021/2022 winter outlook
New test scores are shedding light on how the pandemic and virtual learning impacted student...
RPS changes course on vaccine mandate, discovers large number of students performing below grade level
Robert Barry Hairston Friday
Chesterfield man arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges involving minor
Bryce S. Carter, 32, of Smithfield Va has been charged with attempted murder, assault on a law...
Driver who hit Virginia State Police trooper, motorcyclist on I-95 identified

Latest News

Child COVID-19 Vaccine
VDH adds COVID vaccination information for children 5-11 to dashboard
The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
Cecil Jordan
Deputies search for man last seen walking away from home
Youngkin names committee to steer transition to governorship
Andrew Wenk helped 340 Afghans flee the Taliban in September
‘These people basically put their lives on the line’: Richmond Marathon runner helps Afghan refugees seek haven in US