Safety measures in place for season opener for VCU & University of Richmond basketball

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Both VCU and the University of Richmond played their basketball season openers Tuesday with fans allowed in the stands for the first time in two years.

VCU Athletics is not requiring proof of vaccination for fans at the Siegle Center, but masks will be required for fans except when eating and drinking while sitting in the stands.

This policy includes both indoor and outdoor events. Fans will not be permitted to enter games without a face mask.

VCU athletics says the following policies are in place to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 at VCU Athletics home contests. These policies are subject to change at any time.

“I can’t believe it’s already been like a year and a half, but it’s great to be back, and even though it’s a little different it’s great to be back,” said Kwasi Terkper. “Not everyone’s ready to be back in this setting even with the masks, but for everyone who is ready, I think that’s awesome too.”

For more details on VCU health policies during games click here.

Across the city, The University of Richmond is also requiring fans to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status - while inside the Robins Center.

The university says high traffic areas at the Robins Center will be sanitized frequently by Spider staff and hand sanitizers will be located throughout the Robins Center for your convenience.

All pre-game or post-game events in the Robins Center Terraces or Queally Athletic Center Spider Hall are limited to 100 people and Concessions will be operating at full capacity and all employees will be fully masked.

UofR is also asking fans not to congregate in the Robins Center and exit the facility as soon as possible. Court access is not permitted at any time or under any circumstance.

”This is as good as I thought it would be I mean, nobody likes wearing a mask, but if that’s what we have to do we gotta do it.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.