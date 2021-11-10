Richmond Marathon runners will not receive their medals at race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Runners in the Richmond Marathon will not receive their finisher medals at the race.

The Richmond Marathon says they were told the medals are still waiting to be offloaded in Long Beach, California.

Runners will get their medal a few days to a few weeks after the races.

Click here for the weather forecast on the day of the marathon. Click here to see a list of street closures in the area ahead of the race.

