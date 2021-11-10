Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond Marathon runners will not receive their medals at race

The Richmond Marathon says they were told the medals are still waiting to be offloaded in Long...
The Richmond Marathon says they were told the medals are still waiting to be offloaded in Long Beach, California, so they may not arrive in time.(Pexels.com)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Runners in the Richmond Marathon will not receive their finisher medals at the race.

The Richmond Marathon says they were told the medals are still waiting to be offloaded in Long Beach, California.

Runners will get their medal a few days to a few weeks after the races.

Click here for the weather forecast on the day of the marathon. Click here to see a list of street closures in the area ahead of the race.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the...
Two men detained at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
Hanover County
Gov. Northam announces food distributor will invest over $80 million in Hanover County
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Renovated house in Henrico caught on fire overnight
Police responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting.
‘It’s real sad’: Police identify man shot, killed on GRTC bus in Richmond

Latest News

To help celebrate Veterans Day, Virginia’s first veteran service center opened in Richmond.
Virginia’s first veteran service center opens in Richmond
The conservative "Virginia Family Foundation" has created a digital report form parents can...
Transgender policy incident report form sparks controversy with LGBTQ group
The goal or a new program is to make sure students who get in trouble get time to focus and...
Petersburg School District creates alternative to out-of-school suspensions
Petersburg School District creates alternative to out-of-school suspensions
Petersburg School District creates alternative to out-of-school suspensions