Police stopped over 400 vehicles during traffic enforcement operation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield say they stopped a total of 425 vehicles during a traffic enforcement operation from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6.

Police also issued 458 summonses for a variety of traffic-related offenses, including speeding, reckless driving, cell phone use while driving and failure to wear a seat belt. Also, 39 pedestrian safety cards during 46 pedestrian safety talks with community members.

Roads and streets such as Route 10 and Route 1 along with Chester Road, Harrowgate Road, Curtis Street, Osborne Road, Rivers Bend Road and others.

Officers encourage motorists to buckle up and drive safely and all pedestrians to be visible to drivers, wear reflective clothing, carry a flashlight and cross the roadway in well-lit areas.

