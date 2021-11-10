Healthcare Pros
Police: Man fatally shot on Richmond City bus

Police responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting.
Police responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting.(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on a city bus overnight.

Officers responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting. A man was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

No one else on the bus was injured or threatened, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Send it to 12 here.

