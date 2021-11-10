Police: Man fatally shot on Richmond City bus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on a city bus overnight.

Officers responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting. A man was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

No one else on the bus was injured or threatened, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.