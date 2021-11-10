Police: Man fatally shot on Richmond City bus
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on a city bus overnight.
Officers responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting. A man was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
No one else on the bus was injured or threatened, and the investigation is still ongoing.
