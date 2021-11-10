Healthcare Pros
Police: Man fatally shot on GRTC bus in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on a city bus overnight.

Officers responded to Southside Plaza in the 4000 block of Hull Street Road for reports of a shooting around 11:03 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound on a GRTC bus. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The GRTC says two passengers on the bus were involved in a confrontation that led to gunfire and one passenger being shot and killed. Security footage including audio and video inside and outside the bus was retrieved for investigators.

GRTC released the following statement:

The GRTC Family is grieving for the terrible violence and loss of a life that occurred on a GRTC bus. We extend our sincere condolences to the friends and loved ones of our bus passenger who died because of their injuries. We are also deeply concerned for the bus Operator and other passengers on board who witnessed this violence and are ensuring they both receive support. GRTC’s bus Operator is off duty on paid leave and was thankfully uninjured during the incident. Their quick-thinking, situational awareness, and active shooter safety training ensured GRTC Radio Supervision was notified of the escalating conflict before gunfire occurred, which enabled the fastest emergency response possible by police and EMS. This was a horrific experience and GRTC has professional counselors available for any staff seeking help.”

No one else on the bus was injured or threatened, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

