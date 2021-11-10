Healthcare Pros
Police identify 20-year-old killed in deadly crash on Downing Bridge

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash on the Downing Bridge in Warsaw.

According to the investigation, a Dodge pick-up was heading east on Route 360 when it crossed the center line, hitting a Chevrolet sedan heading west. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Monday.

The pick-up overturned and came to a rest on its wheels.

Police say 20-year-old Jacob R. Ristau of Hague was driving the Chevrolet with a passenger. Ristau died from his injuries.

Ristau’s passenger, as well as the driver of the pick-up, were taken to hospital for their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

