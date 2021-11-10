Healthcare Pros
Police charge high school teacher with having online relationship with child

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police charged a Stafford County high school teacher with having an online relationship with a child in another state.

Fredericksburg police charged Marcus Salley, 33, with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of solicitation to possess child pornography.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was notified in early September that a high school teacher had a relationship with a minor.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said Salley was having an online relationship with a juvenile in another state through an instant messaging app.

Fredericksburg police took over the investigation when it was determined Salley’s actions happened in the city.

Salley is in jail without bond.

