Planned roadway to honor late Henrico police captain

Lambert Way
Lambert Way(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A half-mile road planned for construction next year will be named “Lambert Way,” in honor of the life and service of late Captain Donald Lambert with the Henrico Police Department.

A temporary sign was unveiled Wednesday afternoon, and a permanent sign will be installed once construction is complete.

Lambert, 55, was out for a run earlier this year when he was hit and killed by a car.

Lambert Way will meander west from Woodman, near Winfrey Road, and align with a road that currently serves as an entrance to Glover Park.

Officials plan to request construction bids in the spring and open Lambert Way around the spring of 2023.

