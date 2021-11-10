Healthcare Pros
Parole recommended for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif., Sept. 6, 2017.(Stan Lim/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — A California parole panel has recommended for the fifth time that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be freed from prison.

Her release has been blocked twice by then-Gov. Jerry Brown and twice by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Tuesday’s recommendation is likely headed back to Newsom after a 120-day procedural review.

The 72-year-old is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and other cult members kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in 1969.

The slayings came the day after other Manson followers, but not Van Houten, killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

