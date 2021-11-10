Over a hundred picnic tables delivered to Richmond schools, more to come

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It can be suffocating staying inside all day, so a Richmond non-profit is making it easier for Richmond’s youngest by donating 150 picnic tables to Richmond elementary schools.

Richmond Toolbox has been preparing the picnic tables since early October; they were made entirely by volunteers. The tables will be delivered to 23 elementary schools and will be used as outdoor seating for classrooms and learning sessions.

“It is so important for teachers and kids to go outside, even for a moment,” said Toby Vernon, Executive Director of Richmond Toolbox. “Wearing a mask all day can be tough, and this way they can breathe for a minute, and soak up the sun, I’m proud of what we are doing.”

Vernon said they will continue to deliver the picnic tables until Nov. 20. Afterwards, they are hoping to make even more picnic tables and donate them to Richmond middle and high schools.

However, in order for this to happen more funding and volunteers are needed. If you would like to learn more about this or get involved, you can find more information HERE.

