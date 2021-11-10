Healthcare Pros
Over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate decreases to 5.5%

COVID-19 cases in Va.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,400 coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 939,783 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 10, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Wednesday, 1,407 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,225 deaths have been reported, with 36 deaths reported in 24 hours.

Currently, there are 877 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate decreased to 5.5%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,414 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 91,756 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,122,121 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 40,272 cases, 1,197 hospitalizations, 557 deaths
  • Henrico: 34,851 cases, 1,257 hospitalizations, 726 deaths
  • Richmond: 24,356 cases, 951 hospitalizations, 359 deaths
  • Hanover: 12,029 cases, 368 hospitalizations, 198 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,132 cases, 201 hospitalizations, 106 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,043 cases, 71 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

