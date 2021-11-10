Healthcare Pros
News to Know for Nov. 11: Man shot on GRTC bus; Transgender policy update; Marathon medal delays

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start your day!

Sunny & Pleasant

Above average temperatures the next couple days before Thursday night/Friday morning rain showers.

Today will be partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Fatal Bus Shooting

Richmond Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on a city bus overnight.

Officers responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting.

A man was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

No one else on the bus was injured or threatened, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Officer-Involved Shooting

Henrico Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting following a crash over the weekend on I-64.

Tony Elliott Singleton, 53, of the Tidewater area was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries but later died.

The passenger received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the crash.

The officer was not injured and is on administrative leave while the investigation is being completed.

Hanover Meeting Recap

Hanover School leaders take a bold stance, defying requests for students to use the bathrooms that they identify with. But the district will make some minor changes to its policy in favor of transgender students.

When it comes to which bathroom a student should use, the school board was at odds.

(NBC12)

The majority won and it only took one vote for the district to decide to keep things the way they are.

Hanover is allowing for changes involving student records. If a parent and student request that a teacher refer to a child by a different name or gender, then the school will do that. The same applies to official documents relating to that child.

RPS Rezoning

Richmond Public Schools are moving forward with plans to rezone River City Middle School, which had just opened last year.

RPS says the school is already at capacity and will become overcrowded in the upcoming years. Now the school district is looking to move some students to Boushall and Lucille Brown.

To start the process, RPS is forming a rezoning committee of students, staff, parents and members of the community.

If you are interested in being part of the committee, you should apply by Nov. 28. More details can be found here.

Driver Hits Trooper & Motorcyclist

A driver who hit a Virginia State Police trooper and a motorcyclist following a police pursuit has been identified.

Bryce S. Carter, 32, of Smithfield, Va. has been identified as the driver of the Audi and is now being charged with attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, and felony eluding.

The incident remains under investigation.

Marathon Medals Arriving Late

Winners of the Richmond Marathon will likely not receive their medals on time.

The Richmond Marathon says they were told the medals are still waiting to be offloaded in Long Beach, California, so they may not arrive in time.

(Flickr)

If the medals do not arrive, it will more than likely be after race day.

Final Thought

Folks are usually about as happy as they make up their minds to be - Abraham Lincoln

