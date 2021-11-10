Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Medals for Richmond Marathon runners may not arrive in time

The Richmond Marathon says they were told the medals are still waiting to be offloaded in Long...
The Richmond Marathon says they were told the medals are still waiting to be offloaded in Long Beach, California, so they may not arrive in time.(Pexels.com)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Runners in the Richmond Marathon will likely not receive their finisher medals on time.

The Richmond Marathon says they were told the medals are still waiting to be offloaded in Long Beach, California, so they may not be here before the race.

If that is the case, you will still get your medal at some point after the races. More details are expected to be announced in the next few days.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

New test scores are shedding light on how the pandemic and virtual learning impacted student...
RPS changes course on vaccine mandate, discovers large number of students performing below grade level
Snowy scenes could be tough to come by across Central Virginia this winter.
Central Virginia’s 2021/2022 winter outlook
Robert Barry Hairston Friday
Chesterfield man arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges involving minor
Bryce S. Carter, 32, of Smithfield Va has been charged with attempted murder, assault on a law...
Driver who hit Virginia State Police trooper, motorcyclist on I-95 identified
Dennis “DJ” Gifford gets to claim his reward from the Platinum Jackpot, one of the dozens of...
‘I’m ready to do a backflip’: Ashland man wins $1 million in scratch-off game

Latest News

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS moves forward to rezone River City Middle School
Police responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting.
Police: Man fatally shot on Richmond City bus
Both VCU and the University of Richmond played their basketball season openers Tuesday with...
Safety measures in place for season opener for VCU & University of Richmond basketball
Hanover Schools will make some minor changes to its policy in favor of transgender students but...
Hanover School Board votes down changes to bathroom policy to accommodate transgender students