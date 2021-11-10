Medals for Richmond Marathon runners may not arrive in time

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Runners in the Richmond Marathon will likely not receive their finisher medals on time.

The Richmond Marathon says they were told the medals are still waiting to be offloaded in Long Beach, California, so they may not be here before the race.

If that is the case, you will still get your medal at some point after the races. More details are expected to be announced in the next few days.

