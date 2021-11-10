Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man has non-life-threating injury after shooting on Forest Avenue

Police say the shooting occurred on the 200 block of Forest Avenue in Highland Springs.
Police say the shooting occurred on the 200 block of Forest Avenue in Highland Springs.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Henrico County on Tuesday.

Police say the shooting occurred on the 200 block of Forest Avenue in Highland Springs. A man has been transported to VCU Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in the leg.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Prince George Crash
Two women, dog killed in wrong-way crash in Prince George
Sign put over the animal hospital's marquee at its front entrance.
Goochland 24/7 veterinary hospital closes doors for first time in almost 25 years
Anyone with information should call 877-876-2455.
Suspects sought in armed robbery of mailman in Chesterfield
New test scores are shedding light on how the pandemic and virtual learning impacted student...
RPS changes course on vaccine mandate, discovers large number of students performing below grade level
Police say the crash occurred on Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road around 6:00 p.m.
One person seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. inside MLK Junior Middle School.
Richmond school leaders discuss staff shortages, George Wythe construction updates
Crystal Smith-Johnson is working to prove to the IRS and Social Security Administration that...
‘I am not dead:’ Daughter works to prove mother is alive, IRS fixes issue
AAA predicts more than 53 million people will travel for Thanksgiving.
AAA predicts more than 53 million people will travel for Thanksgiving
The DWR says deer are more active in the fall due to breeding season.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources reminds drivers to slow down for deer this fall