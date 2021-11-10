Man has non-life-threating injury after shooting on Forest Avenue

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Henrico County on Tuesday.

Police say the shooting occurred on the 200 block of Forest Avenue in Highland Springs. A man has been transported to VCU Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in the leg.

This is a developing story.

