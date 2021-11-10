Healthcare Pros
Man accused of using social media to solicit child pornography

Shiran Nathaniel
Shiran Nathaniel(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in connection to child pornography.

In May 2021, the father of a 13-year-old girl contacted the sheriff’s office, saying an Iowa man had befriended his daughter on social media.

“After grooming the victim, an inappropriate relationship was developed, and the suspect requested explicit images and videos from the victim,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the girl was also used to “recruit other underage victims through social media platforms.”

Shiran Nathaniel, 48, of Sioux City, Iowa, was identified as the suspect. Investigators say he used the internet at his home and work to solicit the children.

A search warrant was conducted at his home, and deputies said child pornography was found.

Nathaniel was charged with h indecent liberties with a child, two counts of production of child pornography and two counts of use of a communication system to facilitate offenses involving children.

He is awaiting extradition.

