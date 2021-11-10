Henrico schools’ hold hiring event at Twin Hickory Area Library

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools hosted a hiring event on Tuesday.

The job fair was held at Twin Hickory Area Library from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The school district is currently hiring bus drivers, school nutrition staff members, and temporary instructional assistants.

