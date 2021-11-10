Forecast: Beautiful again on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above average temperatures the next couple days before Thursday night/Friday morning rain.

Tuesday Evening: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with showers arriving at night and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Evening Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Rain likely, especially during the morning. Rain around 1/2 inch. Higher amounts in the mountains, lower toward the bay. Temperatures drop during the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and much cooler. DRY WEATHER FOR THE MARATHON/HALF MARATHON/8K. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. NW wind 5-10mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.