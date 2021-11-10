Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Forecast: Beautiful again on Wednesday

Watching the next chance for rain on Friday then a drier weekend!
By Megan Wise
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:15 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above average temperatures the next couple days before Thursday night/Friday morning rain.

Tuesday Evening: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with showers arriving at night and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Evening Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Rain likely, especially during the morning. Rain around 1/2 inch. Higher amounts in the mountains, lower toward the bay. Temperatures drop during the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and much cooler. DRY WEATHER FOR THE MARATHON/HALF MARATHON/8K. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. NW wind 5-10mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

