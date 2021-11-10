Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Book banning and censorship locally, explained

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - During the Virginia gubernatorial race, censorship and book banning became a popular topic, with some school boards raising questions about the content of some material.

As a result, many were asking questions about what the process is when a book is questioned.

Dr. Jennifer Brown, Augusta County Library’s Director, said sometimes people will bring a book to the staff’s attention when they disagree with the content.

“People come to the library to pull books from our collection primarily because if they object to the content, then they think that it’s harmful for other people as well,” Brown said.

She said those objections often center around content: sexual instances or ideology.

When a person brings a concern to their attention, they form a committee to review the content. In the end, Brown said they usually choose the leave the book on the shelf.

“Most libraries don’t decide to pull the book because we believe that libraries should have all kinds of books and ideologies in their collections,” Brown said.

She said most libraries often operate under two principles: intellectual freedom and the freedom to read. She said each person should decide what they want to read, not have that choice taken away by a library.

“By pulling books from our collection what we’re really taking away is the freedom to choose and for individuals to make those choices for themselves,” Brown said.

For children’s books, she said it’s up to the parents to make that choice. She said books help people understand each other.

“By providing materials that have a diverse array of experiences, especially in our nonfiction collection and our autobiographies, what we’re really doing is we’re creating a window into those experiences. People can explore those experiences and identities and diversity in a safe way,” Brown said.

She said The Hate U Give, Harry Potter, and To Kill a Mockingbird are books often brought up for review.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prince George Crash
Two women, dog killed in wrong-way crash in Prince George
Sign put over the animal hospital's marquee at its front entrance.
Goochland 24/7 veterinary hospital closes doors for first time in almost 25 years
New test scores are shedding light on how the pandemic and virtual learning impacted student...
RPS changes course on vaccine mandate, discovers large number of students performing below grade level
Anyone with information should call 877-876-2455.
Suspects sought in armed robbery of mailman in Chesterfield
Robert Barry Hairston Friday
Chesterfield man arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges involving minor

Latest News

AAA predicts more than 53 million people will travel for Thanksgiving.
AAA predicts more than 53 million people will travel for Thanksgiving
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. inside MLK Junior Middle School.
Richmond school leaders discuss staff shortages, George Wythe construction updates
Police say the shooting occurred on the 200 block of Forest Avenue in Highland Springs.
Man has non-life-threating injury after shooting on Forest Avenue
Library Censorship
Library Censorship